Israel Says It Killed Hezbollah Official Expected to Be Group's Next Head

The Israeli military said Tuesday a top Hezbollah official who had been widely expected to be the group’s next leader was killed in an Israeli airstrike in southern Beirut in early October.

Hashem Safieddine, a powerful cleric within the party ranks, was expected to succeed Hassan Nasrallah, one of the group’s founders, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in September. There was no immediate confirmation from the militant group about Safieddine's fate.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli military leveled a suburban Beirut building that it said housed Hezbollah “facilities,” sending smoke and debris into the air a few hundred meters (yards) from where a spokesperson for the militant group had just briefed journalists about a weekend drone attack that damaged the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's house.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Tuesday with Netanyahu as part of his 11th visit to the region since the start of the Israel-Hamas war. Blinken landed hours after Hezbollah launched a barrage of rockets into central Israel around the same time Israeli airstrikes significantly damaged Beirut’s largest public hospital.

Netanyahu has pledged to annihilate Hamas and recover dozens of hostages held by the group. Hamas says it will only release the captives in return for a lasting cease-fire, a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and the release of Palestinian prisoners.

On Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led militants blew holes in Israel’s security fence and stormed in, killing some 1,200 people — mostly civilians — and abducting another 250. Israel’s offensive in Gaza has killed over 42,000 Palestinians, according to local health authorities, who do not differentiate between militants and civilians. The war has destroyed large areas of Gaza and displaced about 90% of its population of 2.3 million people.