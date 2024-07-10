Jonathan Conricus to Newsmax: Northern Israel 'a Combat Zone'

In a Wednesday interview with Newsmax, former Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Jonathan Conricus called northern Israel "a combat zone."

"Yes, it's escalating. Hezbollah continues to fire rockets and drones at Israel. Sadly, with effect. And Israeli civilians are paying a price for almost nine months of Israel basically only defending against Hezbollah," Conricus said on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

"It seems as if Hezbollah is emboldened by the fact that Israel isn't striking hard at Hezbollah yet. Yes, Israel has taken out a few senior Hezbollah officials and terrorists.

"And, yes, there's some damage in Lebanon. But the bottom line is that northern Israel is a combat zone," he said.

"[T]here is no shortage — neither of rockets nor anti-tank missiles nor attack drones. Hezbollah and Hamas and the other Iranian proxies are well-stocked.

"Really what we're seeing is the result of an Israeli strategy and policy that has allowed these enemies to establish themselves so close to Israel's border and to have such a quantity of sophisticated weaponry aimed at Israeli civilians," Conricus said.

"I think that after October the 7th, there's definitely room to reevaluate that strategy that Israel has been conducting against Iran and its proxies."

