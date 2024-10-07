Conricus to Newsmax: Hezbollah Will Never Surrender

Former Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Jonathan Conricus stated in an interview on Newsmax on Monday that Hezbollah will not surrender, as it goes against the group's ideology, which calls for the annihilation of Israel.

In a recent interview on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," Conricus, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, addressed Hezbollah's resilience and unwillingness to surrender despite significant losses.

When asked whether Hezbollah might consider surrendering in light of the elimination of much of its leadership and that of Hamas, Conricus said that such a move would go against the core ideology of the group.

"I'm afraid that is not in their DNA. That is not in their ideology," Conricus stated. He explained that Hezbollah's primary motivation is its desire to see the destruction of Israel, which makes surrender an unlikely option. "For them to say, 'I surrender' isn't in their book," he added.

Conricus also referenced a concept from Islamic history called "Hudna," a temporary cease-fire used as a strategic pause.

"There is an Islamist version of temporary cease-fire called Hudna," he explained. "It goes back to the times of early Islam, and it's essentially a short cease-fire asked for to regroup and continue fighting later when the conditions are better. So, to surrender is not for them.

"You know what? That suits me fine… they started this, [and] they are not going to surrender. They will face the consequences of what they brought upon themselves, both Hamas and Hezbollah," he said.

