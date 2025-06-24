Sen. Husted to Newsmax: Pilots Deserve Credit for 'Amazing Work'

Following the U.S.-led strikes on the Fordo nuclear facility in Iran over the weekend, some in the mainstream media have questioned whether the bombings were completely successful. President Donald Trump took issue with certain news outlets Tuesday morning at the White House, saying, "You know what they're doing? They're really hurting the great pilots who put their lives on the line."

Sen. Jon Husted, R-Ohio, told Newsmax that "the men and women of our military executed it with amazing precision."

"These strikes were effective, and they crippled the nuclear program of Iran. That's what they were designed to do. The men and women of our military executed it with amazing precision. They were only in Iranian airspace for 25 minutes and were able to do all that," Husted said on "National Report."

"And I've actually been to the facility where the bunker busting bombs are made. Those 30,000-pound bombs are made in Ohio. The arsenal of victory that America put in place with our whole military team is incredible. They deserve credit for their amazing work," added Husted.

Husted said that he understands Trump's frustration with Israel and Iran for breaking a negotiated ceasefire. "We did that in partnership with Israel. But now the president has asked both sides to end this — to create peace. It's in everybody's interest. And he's right to be forceful about demanding that they hold true to the ceasefire agreement that they agreed to," he said.

