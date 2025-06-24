Trump Says Israeli 'Planes Will Turn Around' After Stern Warnings

After stern warnings and words before leaving for the NATO summit Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump said he has stopped another Israeli attack on Iran that had been seen as a potential "major violation" of the ceasefire he is brokering between the two countries.

"ISRAEL is not going to attack Iran," Trump announced on Truth Social. "All planes will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly 'Plane Wave' to Iran.

"Nobody will be hurt, the Ceasefire is in effect! Thank you for your attention to this matter! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES."

Trump then added in a Truth post: "IRAN WILL NEVER REBUILD THEIR NUCLEAR FACILITIES!"

Those messages had followed a warning on Truth Social and stern remarks to media.

With an unusual level of strong language even for Trump's off-the-cuff standards, Trump told reporters before walking onto Marine One for the NATO summit: "We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don't know what the f**k they're doing, do you understand that?"

Trump had expressed disappointment over the continued attacks from both Iran and Israel.

"They violated it, but Israel violated it, too," Trump said. He added, "I'm not happy with Israel."

"I didn't like the fact that Israel unloaded right after we made the deal," Trump said. "And now I hear Israel just went out because they felt violated by one rocket that didn't land anywhere."

The Republican president expressed deep disappointment with both sides after holding out the agreement he helped broker as validation for his strategic gamble of ordering U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed Iran would stop its attacks if Israel would. And Israel also confirmed it had reached its aims of its operations and would cease hostilities.

But the tentative truce faltered Tuesday when Israel accused Iran of launching missiles into its airspace after the ceasefire was supposed to take effect and vowed to retaliate.

Iran's military denied firing on Israel, state media reported, but explosions boomed and sirens sounded across northern Israel midmorning, and an Israeli military official said two Iranian missiles were intercepted.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz had said he had ordered the military to mount new strikes on targets in Tehran in response to what he said were Iranian missiles fired in a "blatant violation" of the ceasefire.

In remarks to reporters, Trump added, "Israel has to calm down; I have to get Israel to calm down," adding, "I'm going to see if I can stop it."

"Israel, as soon as we made the deal, they came out, and they dropped a load of bombs, the likes of which I've never seen before, the biggest load that we've seen."

After the Trump remarks, Israeli media has reported Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had held talks leading to the planes turning around post.

Information from Reuters was used to compile this report.