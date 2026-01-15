Sen. Husted to Newsmax: 'No Limits' to Iran's 'Terrorist Intentions'

Sen. Jon Husted, R-Ohio, said on Newsmax Thursday that Iran cannot be trusted, warning that its leadership is increasingly relying on violence to maintain power as questions grow over the Iranian government's response to ongoing unrest and threats directed at President Donald Trump.

In an interview with "National Report," Husted said Iran's clerical regime has spent decades brutalizing its own people while targeting Americans and U.S. interests abroad, arguing that recent statements from Iranian leaders cannot be taken at face value.

"For over 40 years, they have been brutal: brutalizing their own people, thwarting American interests, killing Americans around the globe," Husted said. "Just because they say that they're not going to do something today, that could all change by tomorrow."

Husted's remarks came amid conflicting reports over whether Iranian security forces have halted violence against protesters, following claims by Iranian officials that killings had stopped. Images and videos circulating online appear to show continued clashes between demonstrators and authorities, raising doubts about official assurances.

Husted described Iran's leadership as weakened and under mounting internal pressure, portraying a regime he believes is nearing collapse. He pointed to Iran's struggling economy, aging religious leadership and setbacks suffered by Iranian-backed militant groups across the Middle East.

"The ayatollahs are aging; the economy is in shambles; their proxies have been defeated," Husted said.

"The only thing they have left — the only tool they have left — is violence against their own people."

Husted also addressed an image broadcast on Iranian state television that depicted a reference to the 2024 assassination attempt against Trump, accompanied by a caption suggesting a future attack would succeed. Husted said the imagery should be treated as a serious threat.

"The Iranian regime would do anything that they possibly could to thwart American interests and to commit violence against Americans," he said. "There's no limits against their terrorist intentions, so we should take all of those threats very seriously."

Husted said he believes the Trump administration is taking the threat seriously and weighing potential responses but acknowledged the difficulty of confronting Iran without escalating into a broader conflict.

"There are things that we can do," Husted said, referencing past U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. "Outside of putting American troops in there, which nobody wants to do, it's a very tricky situation."

Iran has long been designated by the U.S. as a state sponsor of terrorism and has been accused of backing militant groups including Hezbollah and Hamas, as well as plotting attacks against American and Israeli targets.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have remained high amid disputes over Iran's nuclear program, regional proxy conflicts, and allegations of widespread human rights abuses.

Husted said recent public warnings from Trump have sent a message to Iran's leadership and could help deter further escalation.

"By weighing in heavily, the president has put them on notice," Husted said, referring to Iran's use of violence against civilians.

The White House has said it is continuing to monitor developments closely, as the situation in Iran remains fluid.

