Iran State TV: Every US Citizen, Soldier in Region 'Legitimate Target'

A commentator on Iran's IRIB state broadcaster said every U.S. citizen and soldier in the region was a "legitimate threat" following the U.S.' strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites, according to Arab affairs correspondent Roi Kais.

The TV station also showed a map of American bases in the region and the broadcaster told President Donald Trump: "You started it, and we'll finish it."

Trump on Saturday evening announced the U.S. had bombed three Iranian nuclear sites, including Fordo, Natanz, and Esfahan.

Trump was the first to disclose the strikes.

"We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan," Trump said in a post on social media.

"All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter."