Sen. Husted to Newsmax: Furloughed Workers Should Get Paid

Furloughed federal employees "should get paid" once the government shutdown ends, according to Sen. Jon Husted, who also placed full blame for the impasse on Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and other Democrats for refusing to compromise on spending measures.

"Anybody who's furloughed, particularly those people who are working, they should get paid. They didn't do this. Chuck Schumer did this," the Ohio Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

"The Schumer shutdown is putting Americans and the services they count on at risk. We need to pay our military and first responders," he added. "It's costing taxpayers every day this government stays closed."

His comments come after President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned that not all furloughed federal workers would be guaranteed back pay once the government reopens, saying some "don't deserve to be taken care of."

The Office of Management and Budget has issued a memo indicating that furloughed workers might not automatically receive back pay and that Congress would need to approve new funding, despite a 2019 law signed by Trump requiring federal employees to be paid once a government shutdown ends.

The current shutdown, now in its eighth day, has left key federal operations stalled as lawmakers remain divided over spending priorities.

Husted said the standoff is hurting essential workers and warned the impact will grow if the impasse continues.

Husted also rejected claims that Republicans are divided, saying Trump, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and Senate GOP leaders remain "completely aligned."

"The only thing that Democrats are unified on is trying to undermine President Trump's presidency," he said. "The radical left is forcing their hand on this, and they're trying to hurt President Trump, even if it means hurting America."

He said one major concern is that military service members and their families could soon miss paychecks.

"Military people will not be paid coming up in a few days," Husted said. "The men and women of our military, their families will go without a paycheck. I hope the Democrats will not let that happen. I hope they'll join us."

Husted also pointed to an upcoming "No Kings" rally planned by left-wing groups in Washington, saying Democrats appear to be holding out to rally their base against Trump.

"But look, the American people are suffering," he said. "It's Chuck Schumer's shutdown. Men and women in the military are not going to be paid. It's wrong. We need to reopen the government."

Separately, Husted condemned reports that former special counsel Jack Smith allegedly monitored the phones of several Republican lawmakers, calling the claims "worse than Watergate."

"My colleagues, particularly those who were surveilled by the Biden administration, are furious about it," he said. "It's wrong. I think you could see civil lawsuits."

