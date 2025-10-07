WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: pete ricketts | democrats | health care | shutdown

Sen. Ricketts to Newsmax: Hypocritical Dems Trying to Gut Health Care in Rural America

By    |   Tuesday, 07 October 2025 10:57 AM EDT

As Washington goes through another government shutdown, Senate Republicans are slamming Democrats for what they call a "blatant act of hypocrisy" — halting government operations over Affordable Care Act subsidies while simultaneously attempting to claw back $50 billion in newly enacted rural hospital funding.

Sen. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb., told Newsmax Tuesday that his Democrat colleagues have reversed course on principles they once claimed to uphold.

"When Democrats were in charge, they were happy to vote for this, and now they're shutting it down to appease the radical left," Ricketts said on "Wake Up America" about a stopgap government funding bill. "In the past, [Sen. Minority Leader Chuck] Schumer [D-N.Y.] has said shutdown politics were the politics of idiocy. Now he's reversing himself 100%. They're trying to make this about these pandemic subsidies, but the pandemic has been over for four years, so that just seems crazy."

He noted that Democrats, including Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., had previously denounced shutdowns as reckless political theater.

"All the things the Democrats have said in the past, they're completely reversing course on just to show the hypocrisy of this whole shutdown," Ricketts added. "And again, all driven by the radical left."

Republicans argue that Democrats are holding the government hostage over temporary "pandemic-era" insurance subsidies, while seeking to undo GOP provisions that direct $50 billion over five years to rural hospitals — a lifeline for communities hit hardest by hospital closures.

"Hypocrisy is the watchword here for the Democrats," Ricketts said. "They want to say this is about health care, but it's about pandemic subsidies. Part of the deal they want is to rip out the $50 billion that Republicans put in to support our rural hospitals."

Ricketts stressed how critical that funding is to his home state.

"This guarantees at least $100 million a year over the next five years to help out our rural hospitals," he said. "So, they say it's about health care, yet they're trying to take away health care."

The Nebraska senator also warned that the shutdown will soon have real-world consequences.

"Some Republicans have even said they're willing to negotiate this after we get government back open," he said. "But instead, the Democrats have decided to follow the radical left. Our military members are not going to get paid; they're going to work without getting paid, so are our government workers."

Calling the standoff "breathtaking in its hypocrisy," Ricketts concluded, "They're tying themselves in knots to defend the indefensible — claiming to stand for health care while gutting it for rural America."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
As Washington goes through another government shutdown, Senate Republicans are slamming Democrats for what they call a "blatant act of hypocrisy."
pete ricketts, democrats, health care, shutdown
563
2025-57-07
Tuesday, 07 October 2025 10:57 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved