Trump Calls Dems' Shutdown 'a Kamikaze Attack'

Democrats are on a political suicide mission with their "nothing to lose" posture in foisting a government shutdown on Americans, according to President Donald Trump, likening their strategy to a "kamikaze attack."

"They're the ones that started it," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office during trade talks with the Canadian prime minister. "They're the ones that have it. And it's almost like a kamikaze attack by them.

"They have nothing to lose. They've lost the elections. They've lost the presidential election in a landslide."

Trump touted his 2024 victory as "one of the biggest sweeps anybody's ever had," citing both the popular vote and a wide margin in the Electoral College, mocking former Vice President Kamala Harris for calling it close this week.

Trump argued the results gave his administration a mandate to press forward with its policy agenda despite Democrat obstruction in Congress.

The president also said his administration is "very close" to brokering a comprehensive Middle East peace deal, calling it a historic opportunity to end decades of conflict that have cost "tens of millions of lives." He added that the agreement would build on a series of prior diplomatic accords signed during his first and second terms.