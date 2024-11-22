Jon Anfinsen to Newsmax: Sanctuary Mayors Are Virtue Signaling

Jon Anfinsen, executive vice president of the National Border Patrol Council, told Newsmax on Friday that Democrats who allow criminal illegal immigrants to evade deportations do it as a "form of virtue signaling."

A trend has emerged since President-elect Donald Trump's victory with Democrat politicians seeking to circumvent Trump's agenda.

Last week, Govs. J.B. Pritzker of Illinois and Jared Polis of Colorado, both Democrats, launched their Governors Safeguarding Democracy initiative, which aims to resist the president-elect's American First policies. Denver Mayor Mike Johnston has likewise threatened to enlist residents to help protect illegal immigrants from authorities.

Anfinsen told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" that such polices are "upsetting" because murders like those of nursing student Laken Riley "didn't need to happen."

"President [Joe] Biden didn't have to open up the border and let people abuse the asylum system like this. This is will never make sense that these mayors would be OK with this."

"I think it's maybe a form of virtue signaling. They're trying to show their base that they care, but they obviously don't care," he said.

Host David Harris Jr. filled in for Rob Schmitt and asked Anfinsen his thoughts on Tom Homan, whom Trump picked to be the incoming border czar.

"With Tom Homan, we've got the right person in the right job for that. He's got experience doing this," Anfinsen said.

"He is there to implement the president's agenda. And I'm confident that we're going to see some policies in place that will get us back to a better position at the border."

