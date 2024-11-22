WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jon anfinsen | border | trump | immigration

Jon Anfinsen to Newsmax: Sanctuary Mayors Are Virtue Signaling

By    |   Friday, 22 November 2024 09:24 PM EST

Jon Anfinsen, executive vice president of the National Border Patrol Council, told Newsmax on Friday that Democrats who allow criminal illegal immigrants to evade deportations do it as a "form of virtue signaling."

A trend has emerged since President-elect Donald Trump's victory with Democrat politicians seeking to circumvent Trump's agenda.

Last week, Govs. J.B. Pritzker of Illinois and Jared Polis of Colorado, both Democrats, launched their Governors Safeguarding Democracy initiative, which aims to resist the president-elect's American First policies. Denver Mayor Mike Johnston has likewise threatened to enlist residents to help protect illegal immigrants from authorities.

Anfinsen told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" that such polices are "upsetting" because murders like those of nursing student Laken Riley "didn't need to happen."

"President [Joe] Biden didn't have to open up the border and let people abuse the asylum system like this. This is will never make sense that these mayors would be OK with this."

"I think it's maybe a form of virtue signaling. They're trying to show their base that they care, but they obviously don't care," he said.

Host David Harris Jr. filled in for Rob Schmitt and asked Anfinsen his thoughts on Tom Homan, whom Trump picked to be the incoming border czar.

"With Tom Homan, we've got the right person in the right job for that. He's got experience doing this," Anfinsen said.

"He is there to implement the president's agenda. And I'm confident that we're going to see some policies in place that will get us back to a better position at the border."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Jon Anfinsen, executive vice president of the National Border Patrol Council, told Newsmax on Friday that Democrats who allow criminal illegal immigrants to evade deportations do it as a "form of virtue signaling."
jon anfinsen, border, trump, immigration
307
2024-24-22
Friday, 22 November 2024 09:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved