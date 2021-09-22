Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: Mayorkas Lying About Illegal Immigrant Numbers

Sen. Ron Johnson on Wednesday accused Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of lying to him in a Senate hearing a day earlier and suggested that about 600,000 immigrants who crossed the southern border illegally — more people than the population of Wyoming — will be resettled in the United States this year.

Appearing on Newsmax, Johnson said Mayorkas knew, although he denied it, when asked how many of the 1.3 million people caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally since January have been returned to their home country, how many have been detained and how many have been resettled in the United States.

The Wisconsin Republican was incredulous, saying he had asked Mayokas the same questions a month ago and had given him the questions in writing ahead of time.

''You know, I gave him questions for the record, which he didn't respond to. And so, you're coming into hearings yesterday in the Senate, today in the House, you've got to know that you're going to be asked that question,'' Johnson said on ''Spicer & Co.'' ''How could you not come prepared with that basic information?''

Johnson's comments came as images of 15,000 immigrants in the country illegally have been shown camped under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, over the past several days and reignited coverage of conditions along the border.

He added that with 240,000 people employed by the Department of Homeland Security, it's beyond belief that the agency has not tasked people with calculating the numbers.

''They know the number,'' Johnson said. ''They don't want the American people [to] know the number, because the American people would be shocked. During his last appearance, I just did the back of an envelope count, calculation. I figured, probably about 600,000 people will be dispersed all over this country this year.

''And again, that's while they still have the Title 42 powers in place to return a lot of those individuals. So, 600,000 people. That's a number larger than the population of Wyoming. And so they don't want people to know that because there's still denying that this is a crisis.''

Wyoming had an estimated population of nearly 579,000 in 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

