Rep. Bill Johnson to Newsmax TV: Dems Paying a Ransom to Stem Immigrant Flow

Democrats are attempting to pay off Central American countries and Mexico to stop illegal immigrants from coming to the U.S., as their solution to the border crisis.

Rep. Bill Johnson, R- Ohio, said Tuesday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s Spicer & Co., “Look, that's something that Central American and Mexico… are very familiar with — bribery and how to extort money — and that's exactly what they're doing with the Biden Administration.”

President Joe Biden has called for $4 billion in development aid to Central America over four years to address underlying causes of migration. On Friday, the White House requested $861 million from Congress for that effort in Biden's first annual budget proposal. That would be a sharp increase from the roughly $500 million in aid this year, reported Reuters.

Mexico has proposed similar cash transfer programs as an option during recent meetings with U.S. envoys in Mexico City, a senior Mexican official said, reported Reuters.

Congressman Johnson, who today was part of a group of Republican members of Congress visiting the southern border, said upon viewing the Biden wall he was shocked.

“Biden’s 5 foot border wall is the kind of irresponsibility that is going on here. That is what is creating the crisis,” he said.

Johnson continued, “that is not going to deter anybody… and it was remarkable to me when they showed us the difference in what the Trump administration put up, and now what the Biden administration is reverting to — clearly there's no attempt here to really to really secure the borders.”

“The Border Protection folks..." he added, "they're doing a remarkable job under very, very challenging circumstances, but the Biden Administration does not have their back and these folks are being overwhelmed.”

With Vice President Kamala Harris yet to visit the U.S. southern border; Johnson said he doesn't think she is taking the crisis seriously.

“I don't think Vice President Kamala Harris is taking it seriously at all, but I can tell you why she's not visiting — you can't visit this place and look into the eyes of these border agents and to the children that are coming across in droves — you can't look into the faces and not see the anguish and not understand that there's a crisis here,” he said.

“She and President Biden alike, they’re not coming here because if they come here, the White House press pool also comes, and that’s gonna show the American people that it truly is a crisis and it's a crisis of their manufacturing,” he added.

Biden’s reinstating the catch and release program is also causing the crisis at the border.

“When President Biden decided to reinstate the catch and release program, that is what is creating this crisis, because there are no consequences — if you show up at the border and you got 15 people in your family, if only one of those is a child six years older under. Guess what, all 15 people get to come across because there is nothing in the law anymore, now that President Biden has canceled out all of President Trump's border security policies, there's nothing that keeps them from coming across the border,” he intimated.

“These Border Protection agents, they shared with us that without some true consequences this is not going to stop,” he said.

Contrary to what the Biden administration says, “No,” the situation at the border is not under control, he concluded.

