Rep. Van Duyne to Newsmax TV: Biden 'Delusional' Over Border Crisis

President Joe Biden is "delusional" in thinking the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border isn't a crisis and that matters are coming under control, Rep. Beth Van Duyne said Saturday on Newsmax TV.

"It's from someone who obviously does not know or does not care about what's going on on the border, or someone who has not seen it first hand like I and a number of my GOP colleagues have," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax TV's "The Count."

Biden and his administration are not seeing the "thousands upon thousands of people" coming into the country every day, she added.

"They're not seeing or hearing about the gang members that are coming, and the terrorists, they're crossing the border," she added. "Thousands of pounds of illegal drugs are coming over the border."

Biden in an interview with NBC's Craig Melvin earlier this week said there are fewer migrants in the holding facilities, though Van Duyne insisted that's because migrants are being transported to cities all across the country, not because fewer are entering.

"There it is, a crisis, even though the Biden administration can't seem to say the word," said Van Duyne.

There is currently a special election underway in Texas to replace the late Rep. Ron Wright, who died of COVID-19 earlier this year, and Van Duyne said the candidates who are coming out strongest are the ones speaking out about the trouble at the border.

Former President Donald Trump has already endorsed Wright's widow, Susan, for the Sixth District seat, saying she'll be strong on the border, crime, pro-life, the military, and the Second Amendment.

In addition to Wright, there are 10 other Republicans, 10 Democrats, one Libertarian, and one independent running in the race.

"I think I think the candidates who were speaking out who are very strong on what has to happen at the border, who have solutions for it," said Van Duyne. "I understand that this is one of the major issues that Texas is facing right now."

She added that the border crisis is also a matter of national security, mainly because migrants are coming into the United States who have not tested for COVID-19.

"Now that is facing our state right now," she said. "It's facing states like Arizona, which is why you have seen Sen. (Mark) Kelly come out so strongly against the Biden administration, and quite frankly, the lack of any plan whatsoever. "

The issue will also make a difference in the election because "people are attuned to what the issues are."

Van Duyne also said Republicans need to focus on what has happened in the last 100 days of the Biden administration."

"They need to focus on the $6 trillion that we have somehow added now, with programs that are barely even touching their goal," she said.

"You think about the 94% of the infrastructure bill that doesn't go to infrastructure. If you look at the 94% of the $2 trillion CARES Act, (it) doesn't actually address COVID cases…(there is a) complete lack of transparency. Lack of details, lack of accountability. Those are things that the normal American people want. They don't want to add all of this debt onto their kids and their grandkids' futures and they want to be able to open up the economy. They want to be able to open up the schools, and that's something that this administration has not addressed."

She added that Republicans will have a winning message heading into the 2022 midterm elections, and will have more of a message with every day that the Biden administration adds more to the far left's Green New Deal agenda.

The news that the census will result in some states losing representatives will also make a big difference in the 2022 races, said Van Duyne.