Rep. Steve Scalise to Newsmax TV: Biden's Border 'National Disgrace'

President Joe Biden is failing in his duty to protect Americans and our southern border, which has become a "national disgrace," according to Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., on Newsmax TV.

"It's a national disgrace what President Biden has done at the border," Scalise told Thursday's "Greg Kelly Reports." "He won't go see it. Kamala Harris won't go see it. I've called on both of them to go down there, not only see it in person, but take executive action to reverse it.

"He created this mess. He can fix it today and he needs to."

Scalise pressed Dr. Anthony Fauci during testimony Thursday in the House Oversight Committee hearing on the coronavirus pandemic on why the Biden border action permits violations of COVID-19 protocols by migrants illegally crossing the border while restricting American citizens' freedoms.

"Shouldn't the rules that apply to you and me apply to everybody?" Scalise lamented to host Greg Kelly. "Why is it someone here illegally literally gets to bypass the very laws that they make us comply with?

"He's not protecting America," Scalise continued, "surely not protecting our southern border, but what it is, it's a national disgrace what President Biden is doing at our southern border."

Scalise held up the photos showing border violations of COVID-19 guidelines to which Fauci had little response other than to agree.

"If you read Texas' own death definition of child abuse and neglect, President Biden is violating that when you go to Donna [Texas] detention facility," Scalise added to Kelly, "which, by the way, if you wanted to bring Newsmax cameras to the Donna detention facility, they won't let you in, and there's a reason, because they don't want you to see those pictures that I just showed."

Finally, in a wide-ranging interview, Scalise called out the Democrats' effort to propose statehood for Washington, D.C., as an effort to consolidate more congressional power for their political party against Republicans. Scalise noted Washington originally was a part of the state of Maryland and part of it was given back to the state of Virginia.

"Let's stop playing games," Scalise said. "You know what and I know what this is about. They want two more votes on the Democratic side in the United States Senate and then maybe go at Puerto Rico. There's no end to all of the radical things they're trying to do to shift America to such a far-left socialist country.

"We're not gonna let it happen. I think Americans are getting outraged by all of this Soviet style socialist agenda that Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi has been pushing."