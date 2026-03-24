Missouri Supreme Court Backs GOP Mid-Decade Map

Missouri's Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that lawmakers may redraw congressional districts mid-decade, preserving a Republican-backed map passed last year and handing Democrats a setback in a major 2026 election fight.

Missouri House records show that House Bill 1 created new boundaries for the state's eight congressional districts, effective beginning with the 120th Congress, starting Jan. 3, 2027.

The court rendered its decision with a 4-3 majority, and Judge Zel Fischer wrote the prevailing opinion, stating that the Missouri Constitution does not expressly prohibit legislators from redrawing districts outside the post-census cycle.

"Appellants acknowledge the Missouri Constitution does not expressly prohibit mid-decade congressional redistricting and, instead, argue the 'Constitution denies such power by clear implication,'" Fischer wrote.

"The crux of Appellants' argument is that, because [the state constitution] identifies a specific time when the General Assembly shall legislate new congressional districts, the General Assembly cannot redistrict at any other time," Fischer added. "Appellants are incorrect."

The new map changes the Kansas City-area district represented by Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II, D-Mo., in a way Republicans believe improves their chances there.

But the ruling does not end the fight over which map will be used this year.

Opponents are continuing their referendum campaign to put the map before voters, while a separate lawsuit challenges the validity of the 2025 redistricting law for the 2026 elections.

A separate KCUR report published Monday said anti-redistricting organizers believe they have collected enough signatures to force a statewide vote on the measure, though certification and related litigation remain unresolved.

Missouri is one of several states that have redrawn congressional districts mid-decade to create more House opportunities.

Republicans have pushed for new maps in Texas, Missouri, and North Carolina, while California Democrats succeeded in redistricting after a voter initiative.

Ohio and Utah also redrew their maps this year, and Florida and Virginia may also see new maps before November.