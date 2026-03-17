Rep. Rose to Newsmax: Shutdown Harming National Security

The ongoing funding lapse at the Department of Homeland Security is putting pressure on key national security operations as thousands of federal personnel continue working without pay amid a prolonged government shutdown, Rep. John Rose warned on Newsmax on Tuesday.

The Tennessee Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America Early" that the standoff has now stretched more than a month, affecting agencies tasked with protecting the homeland at a time of heightened global tensions.

The congressman said that "with the terrorism attacks that we've seen since the altercation in Iran began, we know that we need these folks and they need to be on the job. And we've seen many quit their job because, frankly, who could afford to keep working and not get paid?"

"Some of these TSA agents have now not been paid for 75 days during this fiscal year, and it's really hard to defend that," he said.

He emphasized that "we're now 32 days into another government shutdown," pointing out that lawmakers returning to Washington would be "walking right past TSA [Transportation Security Administration] officers who haven't been paid and they expect them to continue to do their job protecting ... the American people."

Rose stressed that "it's not just TSA agents — it's Secret Service agents, it's the Coast Guard, it's the Federal Emergency Management Agency," adding that "even as we face storms across the country and the need for help to local communities, and so this is serious business."

The shutdown has already begun to take a toll on the federal workforce. Rose said that some TSA employees have gone unpaid for extended periods, contributing to staffing shortages and disruptions at major airports nationwide.

Travelers have reported longer wait times at security checkpoints, with some arriving hours early to navigate delays, raising concerns about system strain.

Rose blamed Democrats for the impasse, accusing them of leveraging DHS funding negotiations over immigration-related disputes. He argued that the strategy is backfiring with voters, pointing to recent polling showing historically low approval ratings for congressional Democrats.

"Hopefully, they [the American people] will reflect this when they go to the polls later this year," Rose said. "Because Democrats have done this now three times."

With critical security agencies operating under financial strain, Rose called for immediate action to restore funding and stabilize operations.

Lawmakers are expected to continue negotiations as pressure mounts to reopen the government and restore full funding to DHS.

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