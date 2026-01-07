Rep. Rose to Newsmax: Impeachment Looms If Dems Win House

If Republicans lose their House majority in November's midterm elections, Democrats will use their power to pursue impeachment and renewed investigations into President Donald Trump and his family, Rep. John Rose warned Wednesday on Newsmax.

"I wouldn't say [it's a] do-or-die moment, but I think you do see a foreshadowing of what the Democrats would do if you give them back control of the U.S. House of Representatives, or for heaven's sakes, the Senate," the Tennessee Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America Early."

"We would see two years of them returning to what they did the last time President Trump was in office, or the last time they had control of the House or the Senate," he added.

His comments come after Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., suggested on Tuesday that impeachment is a tool Congress can use to push back on Trump.

"Impeachment is something that I happen to know a lot about because I was a prosecutor in Donald Trump's first impeachment trial, one of two," Crow said.

Trump also warned, during a speech Tuesday to House Republicans, that Democrats could return to impeachment threats if they regain control of Congress.

Rose said he believes voters would reject a return to what he characterized as an investigations-first approach to governing.

"It's been their time relentlessly pursuing this president and continuing to harass and harangue him and his family, no doubt," Rose said. "I don't think that's what the American people want. I think it would be a misapplication."

Rose pointed to what he described as Republican accomplishments and urged the party to center its midterm message on economic results, including job creation, improving real wages, and falling prices, rather than taking the elections for granted.

Rose described House Republicans as optimistic but focused, saying the GOP majority is slim and that members understand the stakes.

"I think Republicans are serious-minded about this, but I think we have good reason to be optimistic," Rose said. "We have a president who, in 11 months, has achieved more than most presidents do in a full term, or in perhaps two terms. So the track record is amazing."

