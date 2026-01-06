Rep. Hunt to Newsmax: Congress Must 'Codify' Trump's Agenda

Republicans in Congress have not moved quickly enough to "codify" the agenda of President Donald Trump and must do so, Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, said Tuesday.

The two-term Houston-area congressman is running for the U.S. Senate against Texas Republican incumbent Sen. John Cornyn.

Hunt told Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show" on Tuesday that frustration with congressional inaction is "part of the reason why I'm running for Senate, because I do believe that John Cornyn has actually been a part of this problem, has been a part of the problem for decades."

Congress as a body should have done more sooner to support Trump's America First agenda, Hunt said.

"Over the course of the past few months, we have not codified President Trump's agenda like we should have."

Hunt said it's hard to see "as somebody like myself, the first person to endorse President Trump when he ran for president."

"I have been America First from day one," he said.

Hunt said Democrats would dismantle Trump's agenda if they win a majority in Congress.

"I do see myself as an America First patriot. I understand just how important it is for us to keep the midterms," he said.

"They're just going to impeach him, because the only thing these people have to run on is Trump bad. They have no policies.

"They have no stances on anything. They have no moral compass," he said.

"They just think that President Trump is the worst thing as a president, and they're simply trying to run against that."

Redistricting in Texas should help conservatives win more seats in the House, Hunt said.

"And so for us, part of the reason why we brilliantly added five seats here in Texas and tried to add seats in other states is to make sure that we did keep the House and to make sure that we did actually play their game and play fire with fire."

Hunt said much work remains to be done in a short time.

"We have got to get on the same page," he said.

"We have got to codify President Trump's agenda, and we have got to continue to understand how important and how consequential this last election was to choose America First fighters for the future."

