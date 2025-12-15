WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: nancy pelosi | donald trump | impeachment

Pelosi: No Trump Impeachment If Dems Reclaim House

Monday, 15 December 2025 04:17 PM EST

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said she does not support another impeachment of President Donald Trump.

But Pelosi, who previously served as speaker of the House, did not mince words about how she feels about Trump, telling USA Today that he is "corrupt, incoherent, chaotic, and cruel."

Pelosi, who is not running for reelection in 2026, said that while she is confident Democrats will retake the House in next year's midterm elections, a third impeachment of Trump should not be on the agenda.

"You say, 'Oh, we're gonna do that.' No, there has to be cause," Pelosi said. "There has to be reason. ... This is a very serious, historic thing."

Pelosi, 85, said Democrats should focus on better positioning themselves for the 2028 presidential race.

Trump "won't be able to get his signature on things, maybe, but we'll be able to slow down the terror that he is inflicting on the country," she said.

Pelosi, who oversaw both of Trump's impeachments, said the president was to blame each time.

"He gave us no choice," Pelosi said. "He crossed the line in his telephone call with [Ukraine] President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy as one manifestation of his disrespect for the Constitution, his jeopardizing the sanctity of our own elections in our country, and the rest."

As for Trump's second impeachment, Pelosi said he incited an insurrection that caused the unrest at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


