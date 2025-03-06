John Rich to Newsmax: 'Tidal Wave of Truth' Drowning Dems

Country music star John Rich criticized congressional Democrats on Thursday, telling Newsmax they are "drowning in a sea of truth" following the censure of Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, for "breach of proper conduct."

Rich made the remarks during an appearance on "Finnerty," calling Democrats' actions "laughable" and predicting they will continue to lose support.

The House of Representatives voted 224-198 to censure Green, who was removed from the chamber Tuesday after disrupting President Donald Trump's joint address to Congress. Green and some fellow Democrats sang "We Shall Overcome," although 10 Democrats voted with Republicans to censure Green.

"It's one of the most laughable things to me of them saying 'we shall overcome' after what they just put this country through for four years," Rich said. "What are they overcoming? They're trying to overcome the truth. Good luck. The truth is never overcome. There is a tidal wave of truth that is rolling in on these people. And they don't know what to do. They're drowning right now, and they don't know what to do."

Rich mocked Green's outburst and recalled a similar incident involving former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

"They are freaking out, flipping out, making themselves look like fools. And I love it. It's entertaining to me to watch it," he said. "To see Al Green shaking his cane and screaming at the president. If you recall, not that many years ago, Nancy Pelosi decided to take Trump's speech and just rip it into shreds right there in front of God and everybody."

Rich asserted that Democrats' behavior is costing them voters.

"They have no respect, as they say, for the rule of law, the rules of their own rules inside that chamber," he said. "They are losing voters every single time they pull another idiotic stunt like this."

According to Rich, Democrats are in "absolute freefall" and struggling to adapt to increased scrutiny.

"This is the first time they've ever been exposed to this level. And we're just getting started," he said. "They are being exposed to a degree no one has ever seen, and they don't know what to do other than, 'Hey, let's all hold up a little sign.'"

Democrat lawmakers faced backlash after attending Tuesday night's joint session of Congress with black signs displaying phrases such as "False" and "Musk Steals," which they repeatedly held up during Trump's speech.

Mocking their tactics, Rich added, "Don't you know, you bunch of numskulls, that if you hold up a sign, we're just going to take that on social media and make memes out of it and just completely wear you out every minute of the day?"

He also pointed to what he called the "irony" of Democrats promoting women's rights while simultaneously opposing restrictions on transgender athletes in a recent vote.

"Even the most asleep among us in the United States are paying attention now," Rich said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials. Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app. Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com