John Moody to Newsmax: 'Dying' DirecTV Can't Justify Dropping Newsmax

From a Newsmax perspective, John Moody, a former executive vice president with Fox News, told Newsmax there's a silver lining to AT&T-owned DirecTV cutting the nation's fourth most-watched news network from its channel lineup.

"Why they can't come to an agreement with Newsmax is beyond me, but let's remember that DirecTV has a very few number of years left before everybody else has cut them off and gone to streaming," said Moody on Tuesday, while appearing on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

Moody continued: "Although DirecTV is doing something heinous, I think that you can take pride in the fact you're growing and they're dying."

DirecTV customers call toll free at 877-763-9762 to cancel/complain

Moody was joined on Newsmax by Penny Nance, president and CEO of Concerned Women for America.

On Monday, Nance authored a column for The Daily Caller titled, "The Newsmax saga should be a massive warning sign for conservatives."

"We can no longer just be quiet about this kind of thing," Nance said Tuesday. "It is censoring our opinions. Even though DirecTV is dying, cable is dying, you still need to have carriage. You still need to have your voice out there as long as they exist.

"It's a really bad look, regardless of what the reasoning behind it is for them to censor the very few voices that we have on their network," added Nance.

Since DirecTV's decision to deplatform Newsmax on Jan. 24, AT&T has reportedly seen its stock drop 7%, for a valuation loss of $10 billion.

"Maybe it's a happy accident, maybe it's not. But I think conservatives are recognizing that they don't want to do business with people that don't like us," said Nance.

Actions to Take Now

1. DirecTV customers call toll free at 877-763-9762 to cancel/complain.

2. AT&T customers call toll free at 888-855-2338 to cancel/complain for U-verse, cellular and wireless services.

3. Call your congressman or senator at 202-224-3121 and demand they stop AT&T/DirecTV's censorship of NEWSMAX — ask them to give you a date on the hearings!

4. Go to our online petition and get more info: iWantNewsmax.com.

Related stories