Col. Mills to Newsmax: Israel Sets Table for Regime Change in Iran

By    |   Friday, 25 October 2024 09:31 PM EDT

Retired U.S. Army Col. John Mills told Newsmax on Friday night that Israel’s retaliatory strikes against Iranian military targets are just the start of what he expects will be the Jewish state’s ultimate goal of regime change in Iran.

Israel Defense Forces said it has conducted "precise strikes" on Iranian military targets in response to "months of continuous attacks from the regime in Iran against the state of Israel."

"This is Israel going all the way, and I think they are going to go all the way, including regime change," Mills told "Finnerty." "And that doesn't mean boots on the ground, but that means being as they have been so far. Absolutely sophisticated, deliberate, and pervasive."

Mills said Israel has previously struck at Iran’s ballistic missile sights in the cities of Khorramabad, Bakhtiar, and Isfahan, but these latest strikes came deep inside country, including the capital of Tehran and the headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

"The IRGC, the mullahs and the president [of Iran] are probably concerned about regime survival," Mills said.

