Pollster McLaughlin to Newsmax: Polls 'Run Down' Trump 'on Purpose'

National media polls are continuing to distort President Donald Trump's support, John McLaughlin, a key pollster for the president's 2024 campaign, told Newsmax on Monday.

"Absolutely not," McLaughlin said when asked on Newsmax's "Finnerty" if he trusts this year's surveys.

"They're doing the same thing; they're trying to run down Donald Trump on purpose," he added.

He said his firm's latest poll showed Trump with a 51% approval rating and 46% disapproval but added a Washington Post-Ipsos survey was "a poll of adults polluted with nonvoters."

"They weighted it down to 30%," he said. "That's 20 points less than we got in the election last November."

He also criticized an NBC poll for using registered voters instead of likely voters.

"They have 41% Trump voters," McLaughlin said. "So that's nine points less. So they're doing the same things."

McLaughlin said the same polling errors that misled voters last year are reappearing now.

Turning to Tuesday's elections, he said turnout will be critical for Republicans, adding that they could benefit from shifting sentiment in the New York suburbs.

"In Rockland County, Nassau County, Bruce Blakeman — they're going up and down," he said. "There's a reaction in the New York suburbs to this guy."

"Those voters know, and they're afraid, and they don't want this guy elected mayor," he added.

In New York City, McLaughlin said, Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa could act as a spoiler.

"If he has less than 50%, Curtis Sliwa has played spoiler because he'll be the difference ... vis-à-vis Ross Perot in 1992 with George H.W. Bush," McLaughlin said.

