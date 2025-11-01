Pollster McLaughlin to Newsmax: Big Turnout Favors Cuomo in NYC Race

Pollster John McLaughlin told Newsmax that in the New York City mayor's race, a big turnout will most likely favor former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

McLaughlin told "America Right Now" on Saturday that, "The bigger turnout will benefit Cuomo. The question is will it be enough?"

Cuomo is running as an independent after losing the Democratic primary to self-described democratic socialist candidate and state assemblyman Zohran Mamdani. Mamdani, according to most polls, holds a commanding double-digit edge. Republican Curtis Sliwa is back in the mid-teens.

McLaughlin said Sliwa might have played a more significant role in the race. "Because Curtis Sliwa has decided to play a spoiler rather than kingmaker," McLaughlin explained.

Sliwa has rejected calls by some political advocates that he drop out of the race and ask his supporters to turn to Cuomo.

McLaughlin said with early voting underway in New York, it appears that Cuomo has ground to overcome against Mamdani.

"So although some polls have the one-on-one race narrowing, like the Atlas poll, which is a little too Republican. Today the average still has Cuomo breaking into the 30s, but Mamdani is staying in the 40s," McLaughlin said.

He added that areas surrounding New York and into New Jersey are showing high early voter turnout for Republicans which he attributes to conservative fears of what could happen in New York with a Mamdani win.

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg contributed $5 million to super PACs opposing Mamdani this week, making him the largest individual donor in the current mayoral race.

The money went to independent expenditure groups supporting Cuomo's independent campaign and opposing Mamdani's bid for mayor.

Bloomberg's donations included about $1.5 million to the super PAC Fix the City, and $3.5 million to the newly created For Our City, signaling a significant increase in outside spending as the general election approaches.

In his endorsement of Cuomo, Bloomberg cited the former governor's "experience and toughness" as important qualities for leading a city he said faces "immense challenges."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com