John McLaughlin to Newsmax: Trump Verdict 'Doesn't Matter to the Voters'

Every polling organization that has announced numbers after former President Donald Trump's conviction in New York City has shown him remaining ahead, which means President Joe Biden's strategy isn't working, pollster John McLaughlin told Newsmax on Sunday.

"The Biden strategy of indicting Donald Trump last year and then convicting him this year doesn't matter to the voters," McLaughlin, appearing on Newsmax's lead-up coverage before Trump's rally in Las Vegas, commented. "They're done with Joe Biden. Our last national poll, which was done before the verdict, had Biden with 59% disapproval. It had 66% of all voters saying these trials were political."

Further, the poll showed that two-thirds of the respondents said the country is heading on the wrong track under Biden, said McLaughlin.

"They're tired of Joe Biden failing them on securing the border, on inflation, on the endless wars, and on crime," said McLaughlin. "A lot of places in the country have crime going up. So a state like Nevada, which is really interesting, that we tried to win it the last two times, but we're going to win it this time because Nevada, they don't want to become like the next California with crimes out of control."

Conservative talk radio host Larry Elder, also on Sunday's program, commented on the growing support of Latino and Black voters for Trump, and said the latest actions by Biden's camp show how "desperate" they are, including quoting Trump out of context.

"When people quote Donald Trump is saying there's going to be a bloodbath, of course, they take that out of context," he said. "What he said was because of Joe Biden's policies, if Biden gets another four years, the economy will face a bloodbath in general and the auto industry will face a bloodbath in particular."

McLaughlin, meanwhile, said he's concerned about what will happen if Trump keeps winning in the polls, and spoke out against Biden's latest order at the border.

"There's been no change," he said. "You're having surges of thousands of illegals coming into the country, and that's why Donald Trump is still ahead in the polls. It's the only crime he's committed."

However, he added that he's worried that if Trump remains ahead, "Biden's conflicted judge in Manhattan, [Juan] Merchan, may try to send him to jail, because Biden's policies are not working and the people see through it."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com