WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | newsmax | conviction | precedent | hillary clinton

Donald Trump to Newsmax: My Conviction 'Bad Precedent'

By    |   Tuesday, 04 June 2024 09:47 PM EDT

Republican presumptive nominee Donald Trump told Newsmax on Tuesday that his conviction last week set "a terrible precedent," a consideration that gave him pause when opting against doing the same thing to Hillary Clinton years ago.

Trump joined "Greg Kelly Reports" for a wide-ranging interview and talked, in part, about last week's conviction on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in New York.

"It's a terrible precedent for our country. Does that mean the next president does it to them? That's really the question," Trump told Kelly.

As president-elect in November 2016, Trump decided against appointing a special prosecutor to further pursue Hillary Clinton's deleted emails and private email server in an effort to help her "heal."

"You know, I said on a recent show … when I'd mentioned Hillary's name, they'd all scream, 'Lock her up, lock her up,' and everybody got a kick out of it and all," Trump told Kelly. "And I said, 'Wouldn't it really be bad?' You know, with — like as an example — Hillary, with the hammering of her cell phones and all of the things she did, but wouldn't it be terrible to throw the president's wife and the former secretary of state — think of it, the former secretary of state — but the president's wife into jail? Wouldn't that be a terrible thing?

"But they want to do it," Trump said of the left. "So, you know, it's a terrible, terrible path that they're leading us to, and it's very possible that it's going to have to happen to them.

"I got a lot of credit from a lot of people, and some people said I should have done it, but, you know, could have, would have been very easy to do it, but I thought it would be a terrible precedent for our country," Trump said about pursuing Clinton criminally.

"And now, whoever it may be, you're going to have to view it very much differently. This is a bad, bad road that they're leading us down to as a country."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Republican presumptive nominee Donald Trump told Newsmax on Tuesday that his conviction last week set "a terrible precedent," a consideration that gave him pause when opting against doing the same thing to Hillary Clinton years ago.
donald trump, newsmax, conviction, precedent, hillary clinton
388
2024-47-04
Tuesday, 04 June 2024 09:47 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved