John McLaughlin to Newsmax: Voters Turning Toward GOP for Congress

New polling results reveal voters are showing stronger support for Republican candidates for Congress even as President Donald Trump's approval ratings remain steady, pollster John McLaughlin told Newsmax on Tuesday.

McLaughlin told "Greg Kelly Reports" that "a third of these voters" tune in to left-leaning outlets and "have a net negative approval of the president because they're not getting the facts."

He said many voters hold misconceptions about the Trump tax cuts and the state of the economy, primarily shaped by the news sources they use.

"On things like, for example, the Trump tax cuts, they think it's a spending bill. They also think the economy is getting far worse," he said.

"Well, if you watch Newsmax and other conservative outlets, you think the economy is getting better and you think the country's headed in the right direction."

The poll found Trump with a net positive approval of 49% to 46%, a margin McLaughlin said shows the president's resilience.

He described the electorate as divided into three "echo chambers" with one-third consuming left-leaning media with a pessimistic view of the country, another third tuning in to conservative outlets with a more optimistic view, and a final group that pays little attention to politics and remains up for grabs.

McLaughlin emphasized the need to expand Trump's base while pointing to a key number from the survey.

"The one other number out of that poll is generically they want to support Republicans for Congress, 47[%] to 41[%]. The Democrats are going off the far edge of the left in reaction to Trump's success," he said.

When asked about the share of voters who believe the country is on the right track — 35% in the latest poll — McLaughlin said the figure had dropped from 41% the previous month.

"With inflation still being something that the voters want to have solved, with [Federal Reserve Chair] Jerome Powell still keeping interest rates high, with the negative press, and the lawlessness in some of the cities that President Trump is trying to solve, the voters are basically saying, 'We need to continue Trump's success in moving in the right direction,'" McLaughlin said.

"And they're supporting Republicans for Congress right now."

