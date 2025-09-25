WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Points to New Poll Showing Ciattarelli, Rep. Sherrill Tied

By    |   Thursday, 25 September 2025 11:00 AM EDT

President Donald Trump weighed in on the New Jersey governor's race Thursday morning, pointing to a new poll that shows Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli in a dead heat with Democratic contender Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J.

"Wow!!! A just out poll has Jack Ciattarelli essentially beating close to incompetent [Mikie] Sherrill in the race for Governor of New Jersey," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. "Jack is tough on crime and cutting taxes, two things that people really demand today."

"He will be a GREAT Governor, and Sherrill wants Open Borders (again!), men playing in Women's Sports, Transgender for everyone, and all of the things that almost DESTROYED America," added Trump.

"She is a big supporter of the perhaps future Communist Mayor of New York City!" he continued, alluding to New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, who is a self-declared Democratic socialist. "We need Jack in New Jersey!!!"

The Emerson College poll Trump was referencing shows Ciattarelli and Sherrill with 43% of the vote each and 11% undecided. Meanwhile, a National Research survey conducted for the Ciattarelli campaign last week found the former state assemblyman leading the congresswoman for the first time, 46% to 45%.

On Sunday, the two candidates met at Rider University in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, for their first televised debate, which Ciattarelli won by most accounts. The GOP nominee kept his responses focused on state issues.

Trump also posted a screenshot of an X user's post that analyzed Ciattarelli and Sherrill's debate performance.

"Jack obliterated her Sunday night in their debate," an X user named Seahorse wrote. "I was astounded at how ill prepared she was. She refused to answer almost every question given to her and talked in circles. Reminded me of Kamala Harris. If he loses to her it will [be] because of cheating."

The New Jersey contest is one of two off-year gubernatorial races this cycle and Sherrill has, until very recently, been the presumptive frontrunner in a state that has voted predominantly blue over the past two decades.

But Ciattarelli came within 3.2 percentage points of defeating incumbent Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy in 2021, and Trump performed better than expected against former Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race, winning 46% of the Garden State vote.

Nicole Weatherholtz

Nicole Weatherholtz, a Newsmax general assignment reporter covers news, politics, and culture. She is a National Newspaper Association award-winning journalist.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


