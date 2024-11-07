Rep.-elect McGuire to Newsmax: 'Americans Tired of Being Last'

Virginia Rep.-elect John McGuire told Newsmax on Thursday that Tuesday's resounding victory for President-elect Donald Trump and Republicans shows that "Americans are sick and tired of being last."

"Three and a half years were the best advertisement to get Trump back in the White House," McGuire said on "Wake Up America," referring to the Biden-Harris administration. "You think about these foreign wars — that wasn't happening under President Trump. You think about this fentanyl poisoning. It's being made in China, coming across our southern border and killing the American people. Young people, the chances of them buying a house with interest rates up over 7%, inflation up to 10%. It's almost impossible for you to live, work and raise your family in peace. So, I think Americans are sick of it."

McGuire added: "[Trump] won because he cares about the average man, average woman. He cares about the American people. He has a huge heart for our country. He loves our country. He loves the American people. He took a bullet for us and he got back up and said, 'Fight, fight, fight' and he got right back to work. He didn't make excuses. He didn't play a victim. He has dedicated his life to the American people. He is America first. I've been with him since he came down the escalator. During one of my races in the Virginia General Assembly, a Republican told me I better not put a Trump flag on my pickup truck, or I would lose. So I put two Trump flags on my pickup truck; I had the second biggest win in Virginia."

Trump's appeal to voters lies in the fact that "he means what he says and says what he means," McGuire said, adding that he is "so excited to be part of history, to turn this country around and make America great again."

"It's going to be a huge honor to be on [Trump's] team in Washington," McGuire said.

The newly minted Virginia congressman said that his "top priority" in his new role "is to protect your life, your liberty, pursuit of happiness."

"I believe that's the American dream," McGuire said. "It's been fading. And we all want to live, work and raise our family in peace. And we haven't had that in these America-last policies. So, we've got to implement those executive orders as soon as Trump gets in there to secure that southern border. I hear rumors they're going to try to do another mass migration before Trump gets sworn in, and we've got to do everything we can to stop that."

