Rep. McGuire to Newsmax: Dems, Media Fueling False Narrative Against ICE

Rep. John McGuire, R-Va., said Thursday on Newsmax's "National Report" that Democrats and sympathetic media coverage are “pouring gasoline on the fire” and contributing to violence and unrest targeting Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

McGuire, a member of the House Oversight and Armed Services committees, made the comments while discussing the Oversight Committee’s hearing into what Republicans describe as a long-running Minnesota fraud scandal involving billions in taxpayer funds.

He said public frustration over government failures is being compounded by what he called false narratives surrounding federal law enforcement.

According to McGuire, recent protests and clashes near federal facilities in Minneapolis have been wrongly framed as “the people versus ICE,” obscuring the agency’s role in enforcing federal law.

He argued that Democrat leaders and media outlets have mischaracterized ICE operations, encouraging hostility toward agents and undermining public trust in law enforcement.

“Our federal agents are there for a reason,” McGuire said, adding that without law enforcement “we would not have a country.” He blamed Democrats and the media for stoking anger with rhetoric he said portrays immigration enforcement as illegitimate, despite widespread public support for border security.

McGuire tied the unrest to broader political accountability, criticizing Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz for what he called repeated leadership failures and vowing aggressive oversight when Walz is scheduled to testify before the committee in February.

He said Americans want answers and consequences, stressing that taxpayer dollars, public safety, and respect for law enforcement are at stake.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com