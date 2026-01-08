Protesters Clash With Federal Agents In Minneapolis After Fatal Shooting

Protesters demonstrating over the fatal shooting of a woman during an encounter with an ICE officer in Minneapolis clashed with law enforcement agents Thursday morning.

At least one protester was detained as federal officers armed with pepper-ball guns and tear gas faced off with a large crowd of demonstrators, one of whom brandished an "ICE = murder" sign.

As dawn began to break, scores of people bundled up in heavy coats gathered in a parking lot near the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building at Fort Snelling.

The building houses several federal agencies, including an immigration court. The crowd was chanting and holding American flags and signs calling on ICE to leave Minnesota.

State and local officials demanded ICE leave after an officer shot 37-year-old Renee Nicole Macklin Good in the head. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said agents are not going anywhere.

Patrick Riley was one of the people who came out Thursday morning at the federal building to express outrage after the death of Macklin Good on Wednesday.

"We are peacefully demonstrating. We’re trying to let this organization know that they’re not welcome," said Riley.

Riley questioned why the Trump administration had made the Minneapolis area such a high priority.

"Why this big flood here now? This is our place. This is our country. This is our freedom to to protest," Riled added.

Police at one point threw devices releasing smoke to break up the crowd, which carried signs and shouted profanities at them.

The crowd was directed farther away from the entrance as the protest reached the two-hour mark on Thursday.

In a post on the Facebook pages of the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians tribal council and the tribe's embassy in Minneapolis, the council said tribal citizens should expect ICE agents to detain and harm them.

"We all need to be careful, and we must assume that ICE will not protect us," the post stated. "We realize that we will not receive compassionate treatment by anyone associated with the Trump administration."

In the warning to citizens, the tribal council said it sees the "obvious purpose of ICE is to terrorize Americans who do not agree with the administration’s policies, and actions" and called for "an end to the president’s blatant lies."

The governor urged people to remain calm and schools canceled classes and activities as a safety precaution.

State and local officials called for ICE to leave the state after Good was shot.

The Department of Homeland Security has deployed more than 2,000 officers to the area in what it says is its largest immigration enforcement operation ever. Noem said more than 1,500 people have been arrested.

Good's death Wednesday morning in a residential neighborhood south of downtown was recorded on video by witnesses, and by the evening hundreds of people came out for a vigil to mourn her and urge the public to resist immigration enforcement.

Some then chanted as they marched through the city, but there was no violence.

The videos of the shooting show an officer approaching an SUV stopped across the middle of the road, demanding the driver open the door and grabbing the handle.

The Honda Pilot begins to pull forward, and a different ICE officer standing in front of it pulls his weapon and immediately fires at least two shots at close range, jumping back as the vehicle moves toward him.

It is not clear from the videos if the vehicle makes contact with the officer.

Noem called the incident an "act of domestic terrorism" against ICE officers, saying the driver "attempted to run them over and rammed them with her vehicle.

An officer of ours acted quickly and defensively, shot, to protect himself and the people around him."

President Donald Trump made similar statements on social media and defended ICE’s work.

Noem alleged that the woman was part of a "mob of agitators" and said the officer followed his training. She said the FBI would investigate.

But Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called Noem’s version of events "garbage."

"They are already trying to spin this as an action of self-defense," Frey said. "Having seen the video myself, I wanna tell everybody directly, that is bull****."

He also criticized the federal deployment and said the agents should leave.

The Twin Cities have been on edge since DHS announced the operation’s launch Tuesday, at least partly tied to allegations of fraud involving Somali residents.

A crowd of protesters gathered at the scene after the shooting to vent their anger at local and federal officers.

In a scene similar to protests in Los Angeles and Chicago, people chanted "ICE out of Minnesota" and blew whistles during the demonstration.

Democrat Gov. Tim Walz said he was prepared to deploy the National Guard if necessary. He expressed outrage over the shooting but called on people to keep protests peaceful.

"They want a show," Walz said. "We can’t give it to them."

There were calls on social media to prosecute the officer who shot Macklin Good.

Commissioner Bob Jacobson of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety said state authorities would investigate the shooting with federal authorities.

The Associated Press and AFP contributed to this report