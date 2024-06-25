John McGuire to Newsmax: I Beat Bob Good by 375 Votes

Virginia State Sen. John McGuire, declaring victory over House Freedom Caucus Chair Bob Good after squeaking past him with 375 votes in Virginia's hotly contested 5th District race, told Newsmax Tuesday that the incumbent is free to seek a recount, but insisted the results will remain the same.

"The votes are in and the people have made their decision," McGuire, who was backed for the Republican Party's nomination by former President Donald Trump and ex-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, commented on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "Yesterday they finished counting all the mail-in ballots and we're ahead 375 votes. All the votes are in. They actually had to count them several times to get to that number."

Good on Newsmax Monday claimed there were several irregularities in last week's primary election, accusing his rival and backers of doing what they could to win and calling for state officials to hold off certifying the election results. At this time, the certification date is July 2.

McGuire told Newsmax: "Virginia is pretty strict on how we do our recounts and the last time we did one, and I think it was Chesterfield, it only netted a one-vote difference."

He added that Trump "announced to the world" that he won, and the "chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia yesterday issued a letter to Virginia saying that we won."

And now, the election isn't "about me" but about "growing the majority in the House and getting President Trump back in the White House," said McGuire. "All the problems that Americans have suffered in the last three, 3 1/2 years, the solution is to get Trump back into the White House."

Meanwhile, with the vote so close there may or may not be an automatic recount.

"If the win is under 0.5, then the localities have to pay for it," said McGuire. "Because I won with I believe it's 0.6, [Good] has to use his campaign funds to pay for it."

McGuire noted that the race brought out the second-largest number of primary voters in the state's history.

"We grew a huge coalition all over," he said, adding that Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, a member of the Freedom Caucus, had also backed him over Good.

"We started getting a big coalition all across Virginia, all across the district, and all across the country, and it's a huge win," he said. "I'm super excited."

But Trump's endorsement "means everything," said McGuire.

"He told me on a phone call that he does not trust my opponent, and he said he caused him problems for three years," he said. "But that's behind us. You know, I appreciate his service. Now it's time for us to link arms and win in November and get President Trump back in the White House."

He added that he thinks people will be supporting Trump in places, including Virginia, where they have never supported him before.

"I've got a lot of energy," said McGuire. "I'm going to give it all I've got to get Trump in there."

