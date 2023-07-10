×
Sen. Hoeven to Newsmax: We Need to Get 'Tough' on China

By    |   Monday, 10 July 2023 08:05 PM EDT

Member of the Senate Agriculture Committee and North Dakota GOP Congressman John Hoeven told Newsmax on Monday that the United States needs to play "tough" with China. The congressman's comments come in lieu of reports indicating the Chinese are buying United States farmland.

However, while appearing on "The Record with Greta Van Susteren," Hoeven said that it's not just the Chinese buying U.S. land he's worried about, "it's other countries too."

Nonetheless, the congressman amended, "We're obviously very concerned about China buying not only farmland, but other assets — particularly critical assets in the United States. And that's why we have put forward legislation that would essentially prevent individuals and entities from China, Russia. Iran, North Korea, from acquiring farmland and farm-related companies in the United States."

"But again, yeah, it's a real concern. And it's not just China, it's other adversaries as well," he added.

As per the Department of Agriculture's 2021 report, China owns approximately 384,000 acres of agricultural land in the U.S. Out of this, 85 Chinese investors, which could be individuals, companies, or the government, own 195,000 acres worth an estimated $2 billion. The remaining 189,000 acres, valued at $235 million, are owned by 62 U.S. corporations that have Chinese shareholders.

