John Bolton to Newsmax: Full-Scale Action Required in Rafah

Former U.N. ambassador, and national security adviser, John Bolton urged Israel to pursue a comprehensive effort to eradicate Hamas in Rafah, despite reported pressure from the Biden administration, Bolton said Tuesday on Newsmax.

On "American Agenda," Bolton said eliminating Hamas is of a critical nature to the Israeli Defense Force's actions in Rafah, and added, "Well, it should be [the end]. And Israel has waited literally for months now to begin the full-scale final effort to get to the Hamas terrorists in the tunnels under Rafah and hopefully free the last remaining hostages."

He highlighted the pressure Israel faced from the Biden administration, and said, "It's hard to describe the enormous pressure the government of Israel has been under from the Biden White House not to do this."

As tensions escalated, the IDF initiated an operation in Rafah, prompting concerns over potential repercussions on U.S.-Israeli relations.

Bolton criticized the perceived limitations of the current IDF operation and said, "Now the Israelis say that the operation is underway now, which was just described as 'really limited.' It's not intended to be the beginning of the actual effort to finish off Hamas. I hope that turns out not to be true."

Bolton underscored the urgency of eliminating Hamas and said, "The whole point of what Hamas is doing now is to survive, and that is something Israel should not let that occur."

Addressing concerns over Hamas' alleged cease-fire negotiations, Bolton questioned the Biden administration's stance and said, "I think the idea that you can count on a Hamas to uphold any commitment it may make as part of a cease-fire, hostage exchange deal is zero."

Recent developments have sparked tensions between the U.S. and Israel, with reports suggesting White House opposition to a major Israeli operation in Rafah.

According to Axios, Secretary of State Antony Blinken reportedly warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against pursuing a major operation, citing potential harm to U.S.-Israeli relations.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan highlighted the significance of Israel's approach in Rafah, and said that it would influence U.S. policy towards the Gaza conflict.

Despite these warnings, the IDF initiated a limited operation in eastern Rafah, capturing the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza.

"What they've said from the beginning is they want to eliminate Hamas' military and political capabilities," Bolton said. "They need to finish the job, and they should get on with it."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com