John Bolton to Newsmax: Israel's New Leaders May Give Biden 'Out' on Iran Deal

There is "really no good rationale" for the Biden administration to move forward with negotiations on the Iran nuclear deal, and Israel's new government gives President Joe Biden a potential out on returning to the nuclear deal, former national security adviser and ex-Amb. John Bolton told Newsmax.

"This is a face-saving way out for him of a policy that's going to lead to real trouble for Israel and for our Arab friends in the region, and for the United States," Bolton told Saturday's "America Right Now."

Israel has not changed its position on Iran after the switch in power from Benjamin Netanyahu to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Bolton added, and he thinks the country will try to convince the Biden administration it needs to "stop this hell for leather approach" while trying to reenter the Iran deal.

Meanwhile, Bolton was a vocal opponent in 2011 about then-President Barack Obama's pullout from Iraq, and he said he fears Biden's withdrawal from Afghanistan "may be worse."

"I think we're on the verge of a real tragedy here," Bolton told host Tom Basile. "Biden's decision to get out really risks American security, not just because of the potential for terrorist attacks emanating from Afghanistan after the Taliban take back over, but from losing the ability to be next to both Pakistan on the east and Iran on the west."

Bolton conceded it is hard to understand why American troops remain in Afghanistan sometimes, but the question is what benefits the United States the most.

"I wish all the best for the Afghan people, but we're not there for them," he said. "We're there for us."

Everyone who looks at the situation believes the Taliban will retake Afghanistan once U.S. and NATO troops are pulled out, according to Bolton.

At that point, Afghanistan will very likely return to being a "refuge for international terrorism, ISIS, al-Qaida, and others and that means we are at risk as we were on 9-11," Bolton. "Many other reasons that go with this is an insurance policy to keep American forces there

A full withdrawal will "not going to make us safer. It's going to make us more at risk."

Bolton also spoke about the threat China poses to the United States, saying he thinks "we've ignored the dangers too long."

It is not too late to protect the United States, he added, but still, Bolton thinks there is a big difference between the challenge coming from China now and the Cold War in the past with the Soviet Union.

"The existing challenge is that we really did not have much of an economic relationship with the Soviet Union, whereas with China the whole opening to China, begun by [Richard] Nixon and [Henry] Kissinger, has involved China in a very significant way in the U. S and western European economic system," Bolton said.

Further, there are a lot of Americans who have made money from China, and they will be trying hard to prevent a Biden administration tough policy from coming into effect, Bolton continued.

"I think it really is important for Americans to look at what is happening in China today," particularly with the state-ordered closing of the Hong Kong newspaper Apple Daily and the arrest of its founder and owner, Jimmy Lai, he added.

"Jimmy Lai is an old friend of mine, a very courageous man," Bolton said. "The Apple Daily was a very courageous paper and the Chinese communist regime in Beijing fears that kind of person. They fear people who value freedom. What they're doing in Hong Kong is violating an international agreement, which tells you a lot about how they treat international agreements."

