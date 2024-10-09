WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: john bolton | israel | iran | nuclear weapons | war

John Bolton to Newsmax: 'This Is The Moment' For Israel to Hit Iran's Nukes

By    |   Wednesday, 09 October 2024 09:17 PM EDT

Iran’s nuclear weapons program is the greatest threat facing Israel, former U.N. Ambassador John Bolton told Newsmax on Wednesday. Bolton said on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," that striking Iran’s nuclear facilities is "exactly the right thing to do."

He said, "If you say at this point, what is the biggest threat to Israel in the whole region? The answer is not Hamas, it's not Hezbollah, it's the Iranian nuclear weapons program. [Former Prime Minister] Ariel Sharon used to talk about the threat of a nuclear holocaust from Iran. Israel is a small country. Six, eight, ten nuclear weapons. There isn't any Israel anymore.

"And now, after October 1st and the April attacks, Iran has fired 400 ballistic and cruise missiles and drones at Israel. And the next time a ballistic missile comes toward Israel from Iran, who will know whether there's a nuclear warhead under the nosecone? This is the moment to strike," he said.

As for the risk Israel would incur if it were to strike, Bolton said, "I think the risk is the same as any Israel response to the October 1st attack. That Iran could go after the Gulf Arab states. They could have Hezbollah unleash thousands of their missiles that the Israelis still haven't destroyed. Iran itself could come back with several of the thousands missiles that it has. Sure. That's a possibility."

"But the question is, are you prepared to risk the existential threat of an Iran nuclear capability when this gives you the opportunity to strike at it? Now, before the threat has fully matured?"

He added, "If you're worried about the risk, then Israel just should have sat there and not taken on Hezbollah, not taken on Hamas."

And Iran isn’t just a threat to Israel, Bolton said. "It's a huge threat to the United States, too."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Kate McManus

Kate McManus is a New Jersey-based Newsmax writer who's spent more than two decades as a journalist.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Iran’s nuclear weapons program is the greatest threat facing Israel, former U.N. Ambassador John Bolton told Newsmax on Wednesday. Bolton said on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," that striking Iran’s nuclear facilities is "exactly the right thing to do."
john bolton, israel, iran, nuclear weapons, war
358
2024-17-09
Wednesday, 09 October 2024 09:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved