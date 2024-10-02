Malcolm Hoenlein to Newsmax: Biden Erred in Revealing Plans to Iran

Malcolm Hoenlein, executive vice chairman of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, told Newsmax on Wednesday that President Joe Biden erred in telegraphing to the Iranians what the U.S. will and won't do to help defend Israel.

"I think it's a mistake for the president or anyone else to signal to the Iranians what we won't do," Hoenlein said on "Newsline." "We should keep them guessing. Part of the strength we have right now is that they believe Israel is capable and has proven itself capable, to do remarkable things that truly damage the Iranian interests, both out of their ring of fire — their allies, the Houthis, the Hezbollah, the Hamas — as well as Iran itself. And so [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu has made it clear that he will choose the time and the place and does not signal what they will not do to get Iran off the hook."

Hoenlein added: "Iran has to understand that they will pay a heavy price. The United States has been working with Israel, but should not send messages that are mixed signals. We have to be very clear there will be a heavy price. This was an act of war — 181 missiles that could have killed many people. Thank God they were interrupted and intercepted through various means, but the next time it may not be the case."

Israel has vowed to retaliate after Iran's ballistic missile attack on Tuesday, while the U.S. warned Tehran of "severe consequences."

