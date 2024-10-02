Former Amb. Bolton to Newsmax: It's Time for Regime Change in Iran

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton told Newsmax on Wednesday that the time has come for a regime change in Iran.

"I don't think there's going to be peace and security in the Middle East, or in the effects that the Middle East has in the wider world, until there's a new regime in Tehran," Bolton said during an appearance on "American Agenda." "The regime of the mullahs, since it took power in the revolution of 1979, has been nothing but trouble. It's oppressed the Iranian people. It's engaged in terrorism against its neighbors. It's very close to getting deliverable nuclear weapons. It has not moderated as many people have said, after 45 years. The next generation of ayatollahs has been reported in publications like The Financial Times is even more extreme than the current ayatollahs. So, this is a real threat."

The threat, Bolton said, is not just for Israel, but also to the oil-producing Gulf Arab monarchies, "which is why several of them have exchanged full diplomatic relations with Israel."

Others who haven't, like Saudi Arabia, "I think still want to," Bolton said.

"They see Iran as a threat, just like Israel does," he said. "The one that's not in step here is the United States."

