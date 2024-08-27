Rep. Moskowitz to Newsmax: Sinwar Must Release Hostages to End War

Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., on Newsmax on Tuesday called on Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who is believed to be hiding in Gaza, to release the remaining hostages and "bring an end to the war."

"Obviously, good news on the hostage release," Moskowitz, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "Israel is doing everything it can to get back the hostages."

Qaid Farhan Alkadi was alone underground Tuesday after 326 days of captivity in Gaza when Israeli forces scouring Hamas' vast tunnel network found and freed him. He was the eighth hostage to be rescued by Israeli forces since about 250 were kidnapped during the Oct. 7 attack that ignited the war, and the first to be found alive underground.

"We need Sinwar ... to release the remainder of the hostages, which would obviously stop the suffering of the Palestinian people and bring an end to the war. But we await for him to make that deal," Moskowitz said.

"This is the man single-handedly responsible for all of the despair the Palestinian people have suffered, are suffering, and continue to suffer. He is the reason why Gaza has been turned into a war zone.

"This man should be as famous as Osama bin Laden. And he isn't because we have not put that sort of highlight on him," he said.

"He stole millions, tens of millions of dollars, from the Palestinians. Billions. If you include the top five people from Hamas, the former leader of Hamas was worth $5 billion. What did he invent? He didn't. He stole that money from the Palestinian people."

The congressman also criticized student protests on U.S. college campuses.

"If these students want to help the people of Gaza, everything they did last semester and everything they're doing today is the opposite of what will help," Moskowitz said.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

