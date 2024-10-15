Sen. Barrasso to Newsmax: Mich. Senate Race Close Due to Biden-Harris Policies

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., told Newsmax on Tuesday that the Michigan Senate race is tight because of the policies of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who is currently running as the Democrat nominee for president.

"People are responding to the question, 'Are you better off now than you were four years ago?' " Barrasso said during an appearance on "National Report." "I was here for Mike Rogers' debate last night. He clearly won. He shows he's ready to lead and get America back on track. And in Michigan, it's in addition to the high prices of things where prices are up over 20% since Biden and Harris took over in 2020.

"It's also the mandates coming out of the EPA and the Biden administration that are saying, Hey, we need you need to go out and buy electric vehicles. People don't want the electric vehicles. They don't want to buy them. So, many autoworkers here in Michigan are losing their jobs as a result of the mandates.

"You know, when Joe Biden told the EPA, 'I want you to prioritize climate over energy that is available, affordable and reliable,' what they did is basically jack up prices for people when they pay their heating bills, their gasoline bills, all of the things related to energy. And we need it all."

Former Michigan Rep. Mike Rogers is running in the Great Lakes State as the Republican candidate for Senate.

"So, we have an administration so out of touch with the American people because they just follow the ideology of the far left," Barrasso continued. "And now what they've done is nominated Kamala Harris, who is a dangerous San Francisco liberal, scarily dangerous, that we just cannot have that for our country.

"We need to get America back on track and the way to do it is with [former President] Donald Trump and a Republican House and Republican Senate, which is why I'm here with Mike Rogers today."

When asked why Republican candidates are surging in the polls in Michigan, Barrasso said it all goes back to people's comparisons of their lives today versus four years ago under Trump.

"One is people have been paying so much more for everything, they're just falling further and further behind and they say the country is heading in the wrong direction," he said. "And then in Michigan, with the electric vehicle mandates — that Mike Rogers has opposed but his Democrat opponent for the Senate has supported and actually voted for — that's forcing people out of work.

"It's forcing people to buy what they don't want to buy in terms of the vehicles that they want to drive."

