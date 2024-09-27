Rep. Walberg to Newsmax: Michiganders See Differences in Trump, Harris

Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Mich., told Newsmax on Friday that he's "really encouraged" by how Michigan voters perceive former President Donald Trump.

"Trump has practically moved into Michigan," Walberg said on "Wake Up America." "I'll be with him a little later today in the Grand Rapids area. … Trump is surging in his attention to Michigan, and I think Michiganders are looking at him very strongly, starting to see the difference between a person who is prepared day one to take this country forward and to bring it back to a success like it was while he was in his office for four years, compared to what [Vice President] Kamala [Harris] is talking about, that's been failure for almost four years now. When she talks about everything from the border to Ukraine, she has no purchase there because it's all been failure."

Walberg said people in Michigan who are going to the grocery stores and gas stations are "not seeing anything encouraging with inflation and the prices they pay."

"My good friends in the UAW [United Auto Workers] and Teamsters [unions], for instance, they see a tough guy that put them first and secured their jobs and went after other countries that are trying to take away the jobs and said, 'America first,'" he said. "They understand that and that's what's going to give them the surge when they go to the polls."

Walberg also said Harris "is talking about things that she hasn't even done" and said his friend, former Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Mich., who is running for Senate, is "surging" in support "because the Democrats — his opponent, Kamala Harris — are starting to say things that people are picking up as untruths."

"They did not do the things they're saying," Walberg said. "In fact, they're falling on issues that Donald Trump put forward and conservatives in Congress put forward. So, I'm really encouraged at what's taking place at this point in the game."

Early voting ballots were mailed out Thursday in Michigan, Walberg said, and voters will be able to vote early beginning Oct. 26. Early voting will end Nov. 3.

"I'm encouraging people surge to the polls and you will surge a success for America for the next four years," he said.

