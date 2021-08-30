Rep. Jackie Walorski to Newsmax: Biden Should Resign

Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., has called for President Joe Biden to resign.

Appearing Monday on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show," Walorski declared that Biden was unfit for office after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Kabul.

She said that Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ''will never enforce it, but I think a lot of folks in my district — the phone calls I'm getting.— is that Joe Biden should resign.".

"You know, here's what I think. There's places for questions, and ... [for] beefs to be made, but I think that just reinforces my point, that the president, the commander in chief, that's where the accountability should start. That's where the accountability should move. You know, I've called for his resignation and his whole national security team. I think they should all go." Walorski said.

The congresswoman said that Biden had been hasty in calling for U.S. forces to pull out of Afghanistan, resulting in the Taliban's takeover of the entire country. The militant group has since procured vast stockpiles of American military equipment.

According to the Western Journal, one U.S. official said the Taliban could be in control of "more than 2,000 armored vehicles, including U.S. Humvees, and up to 40 aircraft potentially including UH-60 Black Hawks, scout attack helicopters, and ScanEagle military drones."

And according to The Intercept, the Taliban have also taken military biometric devices used to identify Afghans who assisted coalition forces. These devices contain sensitive data, and it is unclear how much of the Afghan population will be compromised.

