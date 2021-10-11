Rep. Chris Stewart to Newsmax: Biden WH Heading to 'Critical Mass of Failure'

Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, decried the Biden administration on Newsmax, saying the White House is headed toward a "critical mass of failure."

"I think this presidency is looking at a critical mass of failure," Stewart said Monday on "Spicer & Co." while mentioning that previous "failures" tend to build on themselves. "I mean, look, when [President Joe Biden] came to office, I was worried this might happen, but I never dreamed that he would achieve this in eight months."

"It's remarkable,'' Stewart said. "I mean, start with Afghanistan, then talk about inflation and stagnation and the job numbers — and still languishing with [COVID-19] — and terrifying debt, and the list goes on and on, all of them negative. And honestly, the administration's not going to be able to fix it."

According to the median of aggregate polls collected by FiveThirtyEight and updated on Oct. 11, Biden had an approval rating of 44.6% and a disapproval rating of 49.2%.

Stewart added that he doesn't think Democrats will make a return in the 2022 elections due to the aforementioned bad "eight months" under Biden.

If the Democrats "don't change any of" the situations such as Afghanistan, the economy or the problems relating to COVID-19, "then how could they possibly expect to have a victory in 2022? I think it's going to be a landslide for Republicans," he said.

