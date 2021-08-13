Biden's Part-Time Presidency Is a Failure

This has to have been the worst week of Biden’s administration — possibly the worst in presidential history. And no one knows it better than the 46th president.

How so?

He’s already throwing in the towel.

To begin with, the border crisis escalates daily.

Each month’s illegal crossings exceed the previous month’s, until finally July’s 212,672 crossings were a 13% increase over June’s 188,829.

Fewer than half — 95,788 — were sent back across the border.

On the COVID front, Biden was handed two vaccines and a network that was vaccinating 1 million Americans per day.

But each time there’s even a minor bump in cases, the president blames it on governors like Florida’s Ron DeSantis, or Texas’ Greg Abbott.

The president should instead look to himself. NBC News reported earlier this month that "18% of migrant families leaving Border Patrol custody tested positive for Covid."

Then there’s Biden’s energy policy, which is every bit as non-existent as his immigration policy. During his first week in office he shut down construction of the Keystone XL pipeline, which would have delivered oil from Canada to U.S. gulf coast refineries.

He also ended all oil and gas leases on federal lands.

This week he asked OPEC to ship more oil to the United States. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, D-Texas, jumped all over that.

"Reaching a whole new level of stupid, the Biden administration asks OPEC (foreign oil) to increase production, while making every possible attempt to destroy CLEANER American oil and gas," he tweeted Wednesday.

"Not just stupid, but anti-American."

Gov. Abbott threw Biden a lifeline.

"Dear White House: Texas can do this," Abbott tweeted. “Our producers can easily produce that oil if your Administration will just stay out of the way. Allow American workers — not OPEC — produce the oil that can reduce the price of gasoline."

He concluded, "Don’t make us dependent on foreign sources of energy."

And not only is U.S. fossil fuel cleaner, it costs far less to deliver it to American consumers — it doesn’t have to be shipped from halfway around the world.

The economy hasn’t been much of a success story either. Increased spending coupled with decreased revenues have contributed to the fastest rise in inflation in 13 years.

"The CPI increased at an annual rate of 5.4% in June, 5% in May and 4.2% in April, according to government data. Inflation rose 0.9% in June, the quickest increase since August 2008," The Daily Caller reported.

Thirteen years doesn’t sound terrible until you realize that he managed to accomplish this in seven months. He still has nearly 7/8ths of his administration ahead of him.

Finally there’s foreign policy. This should be good, right?

After all, Biden served for years in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and even chaired it for a time.

Notwithstanding his foreign policy "experience," Obama Defense Secretary Robert Gates remarked that Biden has "been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades."

And true to form, and despite Biden’s claims to the contrary, the withdrawal of troops and embassy personnel in Afghanistan is looking more and more like Saigon in 1975, when CIA officers assisted embassy evacuees up ladders to waiting Air America choppers.

In 1975 they were evacuated because of the approaching North Vietnamese Army. Today it’s the Taliban.

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul kept everyone apprised of events.

"Escalating Taliban violence, including executions of surrendered Afghan troops, shows a lack of respect for #HumanRights. Don’t erase Afghanistan’s human rights gains of the last 20 years," it reported Thursday morning.

"We strongly condemn the Taliban’s unlawful detention of several members of the Afghan government, including both civilian leaders and officers of the #ANDSF. We urge the immediate release of all Afghan government officials detained by the Taliban," it later said.

When the Taliban took over three provincial capitals and placed two more under siege this week, Biden warned that if they take over the country, the U.S. won’t recognize them as a legitimate government.

That’s it?

Trump bombed them to submission; Biden uses words.

And despite all these issues confronting the administration, Biden has largely been a part-time president.

NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell reported that Biden decided to take Monday off this week.

"The president who spent the weekend at his home in Wilmington, DE will remain there today with no public events and no press briefing today," she reported.

"A bit of August vacation."

And mid-afternoon Thursday CBS News’ Steven Portnoy announced that "Biden has left the White House for his Wilmington vacation."

He’s showing a lack of interest in his job because he knows he’s incapable of performing it.

The "Peter Principle" suggests that people will rise to their level of incompetence where they’ll be stuck. Biden defied the odds.

He rose to his level of incompetence decades ago.

He's kept on rising, while America continues to dearly pay the price.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to BizPac Review and Liberty Unyielding. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter, who can often be found honing his skills at the range. Read Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.