Joe Lieberman to Newsmax: US Must Hit Targets Inside Iran

Former Sen. Joe Lieberman told Newsmax on Monday that the U.S. should retaliate against Iran in Iran because the Islamic regime has targeted U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria.

The Pentagon announced Nov. 21 that U.S. forces have been attacked approximately 66 times since Oct. 17 by Iranian proxies in the Middle East, including 32 times in Iraq and 34 times in Syria. U.S. personnel have sustained approximately 62 injuries. Also, Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have fired drones at missiles that U.S. ships in the Red Sea have intercepted.

And the Pentagon announced Monday the U.S. military conducted "necessary and proportionate strikes" on three facilities used by Kata'ib Hezbollah and affiliated groups in Iraq. The "precision strikes" were in response to a series of attacks against U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-sponsored militias, including an attack by Iran-affiliated Kata'ib Hezbollah and affiliated groups on Erbil Air Base earlier Monday. The attack led to three U.S. injuries, including one in critical condition.

But Lieberman, the Democrat vice presidential candidate in 2000, told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" the U.S. needs to do something further to send a message that further attacks will not be tolerated.

"Iran basically has been running a war through Hamas, through Hezbollah, through the Houthis, through the extremist militias in Iraq and Syria against not only Israel, but us," he said. "They're trying to kill American soldiers. In Iraq and Syria, we've got about 3,500 there, and they've hurt some of them, some of them really bad.

"If you've got the power America has, you can't be hesitant about using it when somebody is firing missiles at your troops in the Middle East."

On Monday, an airstrike by Israel's military in Damascus reportedly killed Seyed Razi Mousavi, a senior adviser to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Lieberman said the U.S. needs to hit Iran where it hurts: in Iran.

"I'm glad Israel took out a leader of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps today around Damascus, but the truth is, America should be hitting targets in Iran," Lieberrman said, "or they're going keep firing at our troops, and they're going to kill one, or more."

