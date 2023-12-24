×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: bill hagerty | biden | iran | israel | middle east

Sen. Hagerty: Biden's Lack of Response Has 'Emboldened' Iran

By    |   Sunday, 24 December 2023 04:07 PM EST

Iran feels "emboldened" to take actions against the United States and its allies because the Biden administration has not taken a consistent response to its aggressions, Sen. Bill Hagerty said Sunday. 

"We've been highly inconsistent in what we do with Iran from an economic standpoint and a diplomatic standpoint," the Tennessee Republican commented on "Fox News Sunday," pointing out that when former President Donald Trump was in office, a maximum pressure campaign was in play that brought the Iranian currency reserves to below $8 billion. 

"As soon as Joe Biden came into office, they stopped enforcing sanctions," said Hagerty, who served in Trump's administration as U.S. ambassador to Japan from 2017 to 2019. "Billions of dollars began to flow. They have enriched themselves by over $100 billion in terms of illicit oil sales, and it continues just because the Biden administration wants to appease the Iranian regime."

Further, the United States, from a diplomatic standpoint, has been sending mixed messages to Israel, said Hagerty. 

"We talk about cease-fires; we talk about sending humanitarian aid into Gaza; and we talk about putting conditions on aid," he said. "We've allowed Iran to enrich itself and repopulate Hamas and ... we need to send a clear diplomatic message to get the situation to calm down. We have to maintain freedom of navigation operation in the sea. We cannot cede that to Iran."

Hagerty also discussed the ongoing discussion concerning Senate Republicans' call to block movement on the Ukraine funding package without border policy amendments and said he thinks Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer need to get the message that Republicans are serious. 

"You know, this is destabilizing our country," Hagerty said. "The fentanyl coming in is killing our kids, and cities are overwhelmed. We have many many people here on the terrorist watchlist. We do not know what they're going to do. The risk is going up exponentially. We have to deal with that now."

But the Biden administration has been clear that it wants to destabilize the border, he said.

"They are encouraging as many people to flood into the nation as they possibly can," said Hagerty. "The blue states' populations are leaving and [this will] help them in the calculation of congressional seats going forward and electoral votes."

Trump, though, had the border practically shut down, and his policies are still available to use, said Hagerty.

Sandy Fitzgerald | editorial.fitzgerald@newsmax.com

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Iran feels "emboldened" to take actions against the United States and its allies because the Biden administration has not taken a consistent response to its aggressions, Sen. Bill Hagerty said Sunday.
bill hagerty, biden, iran, israel, middle east
397
2023-07-24
Sunday, 24 December 2023 04:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved