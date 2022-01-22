Joe Kent to Newsmax: 'Nation Has Just Gone to Sleep' Outside 'Warrior Caste'

Lamenting the Biden administration's focus on woke ideology and vaccine mandates on our troops after a failed Afghanistan withdrawal, House candidate Joe Kent on Newsmax says Americans need to join his effort focusing on "taking our country back district by district."

"We have a whole, really huge, cultural issue right now that we made this culture of tolerance where we expect people to just be weak and that it's someone else's responsibility to defend you," Kent, a Gold Star husband and Green Beret veteran, told "Saturday Report."

"Really the war on terror – I just spoke about the all-volunteer force – it's really created this environment where there's a whole warrior caste that goes forward and fights on behalf of our nation, and the rest of the nation has really just gone to sleep and said, 'Hey, we don't ever have to go and defend our country again.'

"I don't necessarily mean that people have to join the military, but being able-bodied and being able to defend your community used to be something that we expected from every young man, and that's just been really driven out of our culture."

Kent is running in the GOP primary for the Washington District 3 seat of Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash., who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump after he left office. Trump has endorsed Kent.

"I'm polling in first place right now ahead of a 12-year incumbent," Kent told host Carl Higbie. "The polls are looking good. The fundraising is going great. I'm not getting any support from corporate PACs from the RNC. Everything I'm doing right now is on small contributions, so if people want to join our movement go to JoeKentforCongress.com.

"We're taking our country back district by district."

That district is in southwest Washington at the border near Portland, Oregon, where social injustice riots raged during the final year of Trump's presidency.

Kent lamented the Biden administration's difficulty to get members to join the military damaging military readiness, while threatening to kick out the unvaccinated under the guise of military readiness.

The Army Recruiting Command is even offering $50,000 sign-on bonus after so few took the $40,000 sign-on bonus, according to Kent.

"It sounds like a great deal, but it really speaks to how low the morale is in the military, and I think this is something that we really need to pay attention to," Kent said. "Right now we have the most battle-hardened combat forces I think we've ever had the history of our nation before.

"The all-volunteer forces fought two decades of continuous warfare, but the way that the Biden administration has treated our best and our bravest for the last year is a total disgrace – from the so-called extremist standdown that's targeting people based on their political ideology, all the way to the disastrous withdraw from Afghanistan, and then the COVID vaccine mandate, which has really forced people in this position, right: They have to take the vaccine or they get pushed out regardless of their service records."

