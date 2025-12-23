DiGenova, Toensing to Newsmax: Parents Have Right to Know About Their Kids

Joe diGenova, former U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, and Victoria Toensing, a former senior official at the Department of Justice, told Newsmax on Tuesday they agree with a judge's ruling against a policy that blocked schools in California from telling parents about their child's gender transition.

A federal judge has ruled in favor of parents and educators who challenged a California public school policy that barred staff from notifying parents when a student asked to use different pronouns or a different gender identity.

"Parental involvement is essential to the healthy maturation of schoolchildren," Judge Roger Benitez wrote.

"California's public school system parental exclusion policies place a communication barrier between parents and teachers," he added.

"The state defendants are, in essence, asking this court to limit, and restrict a common-sense and legally sound description by the United States Supreme Court of parental rights. That, this court will not do," Benitez continued.

On "The Chris Salcedo Show," Toensing said that California's law was revealed, as it showed the left's desire to erode the nuclear family.

"The Supreme Court has said that children are not a creature of the state," Toensing said.

"How about that? To go right against California's position?"

"The government of California based this on the right to privacy, which is in the California Constitution," she added. "And they said the child had the right to privacy."

"No, the Supreme Court says the parents have a right to know about their children, and that's why it failed," Toensing said.

Benitez said he will issue a separate order imposing a permanent injunction that would stop the policy from being repeated or enforced and would prohibit similar measures that keep parents out of the loop.

