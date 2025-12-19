Adm. Christine to Newsmax: Ending Child Transgender Care Is Moral Duty

HHS Assistant Secretary for Health Adm. Brian Christine reacted forcefully Friday to the Trump administration’s push to end sex-change procedures for minors, calling the shift a moral and medical imperative grounded in science.

Appearing on Newsmax’s “National Report,” Christine said the administration’s direction reflects long-overdue clarity about how children should be treated by the healthcare system.

The HHS official, who is also a physician, stressed that his reaction is rooted in medical ethics, not ideology.

“As health care practitioners, our role is to first do no harm,” Christine said, pointing to the oath he took as a doctor to uphold specific ethical standards.

Christine said he was troubled by how medical authority has been used in recent years to justify irreversible treatments for minors.

“We take a Hippocratic Oath to care for people, to love them, and to give the best treatment backed by science,” he said.

In his view, the science does not support medical transition for children suffering from gender dysphoria, or the feeling of distress that can occur when someone’s sex assigned at birth does not match what they believe is their true gender.

“Science tells us that castrating chemicals, mutilating surgeries are not the way to treat these children,” Christine said.

He emphasized that his reaction to the HHS effort is shaped by concern for vulnerable kids rather than political wins.

“The way to treat these vulnerable children is to treat them with compassionate mental health care and counseling,” he said.

Christine pushed back hard against critics who argue that sex-change procedures for minors are evidence-based and medically necessary.

“The science is clear and the science is clear backing up what we say,” he told Newsmax.

He accused opponents of the Trump administration’s policy shift of being motivated by ideology instead of evidence.

“They’re driven by agenda. They’re driven by ideology,” Christine said. “We are driven by science. We are driven by true care for these children.”

Reflecting on his role at HHS, Christine said the move represents a clear break from the previous Democratic administration’s leadership.

“My predecessor, he was driven by a warped ideology and a political agenda,” he said.

Christine described the issue as deeply personal after visiting seriously ill children receiving cutting-edge medical care.

“Why did I do that?” he said. “To show and to reiterate that Secretary [Robert F.] Kennedy and President [Donald] Trump, we support children.”

He concluded by signaling resolve in the face of backlash from the left and progressive lawmakers.

“This is the fight of our lifetime,” Christine said. “We are not going to back down because we are right. Science and law backs us up.”

